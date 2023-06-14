CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 15.3%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 3,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.