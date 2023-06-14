Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CFLT stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,957. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

