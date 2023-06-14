Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $522.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $522.42 million and approximately $67.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,103.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00290322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00529204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00404974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003957 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,626,939 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,974,441,774.787723 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18448847 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $66,980,011.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

