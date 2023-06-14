ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.09. 1,146,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,240. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.