CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Flat Footed LLC

Flat Footed LLC reduced its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,543 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up 0.2% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flat Footed LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

