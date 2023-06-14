CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 284,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 801,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.