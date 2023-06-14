Contrasting Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri 10.96% 38.22% 11.07% Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $5.62 billion 0.77 $616.00 million $4.47 8.26 Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.44 19.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 7 7 1 2.60 Salvatore Ferragamo 2 0 0 0 1.00

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.39%. Given Salvatore Ferragamo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salvatore Ferragamo is more favorable than Capri.

Summary

Capri beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

