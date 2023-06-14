Contrasting Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Weave Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% Weave Communications -29.49% -51.25% -20.70%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Weave Communications $142.12 million 4.12 -$49.74 million ($0.67) -13.09

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Weave Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smead Value Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weave Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smead Value Fund and Weave Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Weave Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Weave Communications has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential downside of 35.39%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Smead Value Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

