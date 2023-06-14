Contrasting UCB (UCBJY) and The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 350 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UCB to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 485 1617 4271 41 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

UCB presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.71%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.76%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares UCB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.27 UCB Competitors $129.36 million -$15.52 million 68.78

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -577.55% -57.60% -16.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

