Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.67

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.67 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.30). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 52,695 shares.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 22.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,528.57 and a beta of 0.43.

About Conygar Investment

(Get Rating)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("Conygar") is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing in UK property. Our aim is to invest in property assets and companies where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.