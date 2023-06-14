Corebridge Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Citigroup started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

