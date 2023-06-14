Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.