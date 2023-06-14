Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 23,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.25. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.06.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

