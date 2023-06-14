Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.37 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.06 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007083 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

