Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescera Capital Acquisition

In other Crescera Capital Acquisition news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $229,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,330,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 2,551.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,447,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 311.1% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,398. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

