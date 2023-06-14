Critical Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

Equinix has a consensus target price of $781.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $7.26 billion 9.99 $704.34 million $8.83 87.86

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Summary

Equinix beats Gladstone Land on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

