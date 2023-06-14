Critical Review: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $36.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Ichor.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ichor has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ichor and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.34% 14.63% 7.80% Photronics 14.04% 11.09% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.21 billion 0.87 $72.80 million $2.23 16.33 Photronics $824.55 million 1.79 $118.79 million $1.99 11.84

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

