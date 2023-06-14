Critical Review: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) vs. Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Home Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Home Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

This table compares Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Home Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 15,823.8%. Home Capital Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.07 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products. The company was founded on August 10, 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

