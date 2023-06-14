CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 36.0% in May

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.3 %

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 225,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

