Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURLF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Curaleaf Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
