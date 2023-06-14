Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURLF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.