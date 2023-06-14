Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 5,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
