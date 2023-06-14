Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 5,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

