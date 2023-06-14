CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $72.26

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.26, but opened at $68.27. CVS Health shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 3,690,026 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

