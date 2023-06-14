CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 3.2% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

