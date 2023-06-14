Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 5.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,985,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,516,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.