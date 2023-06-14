Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 5.6%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,985,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,516,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Cybin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.