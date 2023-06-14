Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 5.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,985,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,516,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
CYBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.
