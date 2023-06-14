Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 253,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,066,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -865.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,906,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,447,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,906,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,447,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 3,493,545 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,982,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

