D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.67

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 1357040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

