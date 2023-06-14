Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $217.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,682,435,095 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

