Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $217.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,682,435,095 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
