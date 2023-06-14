Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in May

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 917.0 days.
Daicel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
About Daicel
