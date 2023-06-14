Dan Bodner Sells 6,688 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 885,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

