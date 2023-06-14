Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.86

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.