Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.86

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

