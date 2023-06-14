DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DatChat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat Price Performance

DatChat stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.