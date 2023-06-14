Defira Price Tops $0.0505 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Defira token can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and $18,666.11 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Defira has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Defira Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.04777963 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $16,102.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

