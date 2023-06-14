Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $231.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,536. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -483.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

