Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.57. Approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Dexus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.45.

Dexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.