DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSRLF. HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

