Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. 191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHAC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $587,928,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

