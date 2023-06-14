Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

