Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,798. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

