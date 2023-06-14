Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. 28,594,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,595,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.