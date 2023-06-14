Dogecoin Trading Down 10.8% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and approximately $242.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00291559 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014038 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,769,396,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
