dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.56

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 99.60 ($1.25). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.23), with a volume of 256,502 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £290.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.49.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.