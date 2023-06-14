DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $121.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DTE Energy by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

