Duncan Neale Acquires 2,980 Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Stock

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) insider Duncan Neale acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.40 ($3,094.84).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ROOF traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.29 ($1.04). 87,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.05. The company has a market cap of £124.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,776.47. Atrato Onsite Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75.93 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.40 ($1.37).

Atrato Onsite Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is currently -16,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a report on Tuesday.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

