DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

