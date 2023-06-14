Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

