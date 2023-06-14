Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
DLNG stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.