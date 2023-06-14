EAC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $347,940.32 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00299621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115988 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

