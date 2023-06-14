Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 63,132 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

