Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 63,132 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
