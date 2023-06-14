Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 3.7%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 51,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 441,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ebix by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ebix by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

