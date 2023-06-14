Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 148,662 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,662 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Ceridian HCM worth $130,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. 206,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,229. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.58 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

