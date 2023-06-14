Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $143.03 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,627 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $143,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 183,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,284,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $14.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $770.95. The company had a trading volume of 174,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $771.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $723.53 and its 200-day moving average is $705.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

